Hong Kong/ China (16 December). Hong Kong Police arrested three men and two women, aged between 15 and 18, on 13th December in suspected connection with a murder case of the 70-year-old Chinese Luo Changqing outside 2 Lung Wan Street, Sheung Shui.

The Hong Kong Police offered a reward of HK$800,000 to anyone who had information on the murder but the arrests came as a result of the police investigations. The Black bloc rioters rocked Hong Kong for the past six months. Inexplicitly the offenders were bailed.

The murder was the first death suffered as a result of the Black bloc riots. Apologists for the rioters claim the shooting of a Black bloc rioter earlier was the cause. The fake news circulated in the social media domain.

The riots were pre-planned and lead by a well organized structure. Hong Kong police officers were targeted for their weapons. Intercepted telegram messages shown to organize theft of chemicals building and ordering the rioter to capture guns.

After a month long hunt for the suspects the five were arrested on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding.

“After investigation, the three men and two women were arrested in Sheung Shui and Tai Po for murder, (and) taking part in a riot and wounding,” the statement read, as cited by South China Morning Post.

Police said in a statement in the early hours on Saturday that three men and two women, aged 15 to 18, were arrested in suspected connection with a murder case and had been detained at the New Territories North Regional Headquarters in Tai Po for further inquiries.

A girl, 15, and her 16-year-old boyfriend were among those arrested in relation to a fight that broke out between two groups in Lung Wan Street, Sheung Shui, on November 13.

The arrested Black bloc offenders will be likely charged as a joint enterprise. The “joint enterprise” principle allows for accomplices of the one who strikes the fatal blow in a murder to be convicted of the same crime.

He said the arrested boyfriend had hurled bricks at a 61-year-old man whose left eye retina was damaged. Liam Lam Tsz-king, a North District councillor-elect, said the family of a 16-year-old boy approached her on Friday after his arrest and she helped them find a lawyer.

5 of them were released on bail yesterday but they have to report to the local police station this month and in February 2020.

A footnote.

The riots in Hong Kong been long in the making. According to the the tweet below at least since 2015. The claims the murder of a 70-year old bystander is justified is false. The apologists muddle the facts and do not accept their responsibility for the murder. Known leaders display no remorse for the death.

Five years ago, #Hongkongers vowed "we'll be back" in the clearance of the Admiralty occupation site at the end of the #UmbrellaRevolution. Five years later, we are back with an indomitable spirit and impenetrable determination for #freedom and #democracy. pic.twitter.com/H3P9ooyk1A — DC4HK😷 (@dc4_hk) December 13, 2019