Hollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the departure of Sen. Elizabeth Warren from the 2020 presidential race. “I am grieving,” actress Ashley Judd posted on Twitter after news broke that Warren was dropping out from the presidential race following a poor Super Tuesday performance.

The actress followed with a post of a fist raised in the air reiterating that she identifies as a “Warren Democrat.”

Fellow actor Ben Stiller bemoaned the fact that the race for president contained one fewer female following Warren’s exit. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is the only female candidate left in the race, and she is nowhere close to Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in the polls and delegate count.

Regardless of politics, not having a woman candidate, or candidate of color, or even a younger candidate, in the presidential race is not good a thing for any party. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 5, 2020

Actress Bette Midler, who often makes her political opinions known on Twitter, also expressed dismay at Warren’s decision and suggested voters who did not support her were sexist.

“#ElizabethWarren was a tremendous candidate,” Midler wrote. “I admired her conduct, her platform, and her determination to drive corruption out of government. She knew the numbers. Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad? Personality contests are the gateway to mediocrity.”

And BTW , #ElizabethWarren was a tremendous candidate. I admired her conduct, her platform, and her determination to drive corruption out of government. She knew the numbers. Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad? Personality contests are the gateway to mediocrity. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 5, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt echoed the sexism claim with a complaint about how the rest of the Democratic field was now made up of “dudes.”

At least I still have a dynamic field of cranky septuagenarian dudes to choose from. https://t.co/PbhP8GeWZd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 5, 2020

Hollywood figures such as Amber Tamblyn, Piper Perabo, Ike Barinholtz, David Simon, Diedrich Baker, and others expressed their sadness about Warren’s failed candidacy. Warren has declined to endorse any of the three remaining candidates in the Democratic race but hinted that she would be more vocal in the process moving forward.