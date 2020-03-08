Police have arrested at least 10 people in Hong Kong in relation to a series of bomb plots, SCMP has learned. Legal sources said the suspects were believed to be from the same group that planted explosives at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point and Caritas Medical Centre in January.

The bomb at the border did not go off, but the device at the public hospital exploded without causing any injury. At least four among the group were arrested in Tai Po.

In a Facebook post, Tai Po district councillor Herman Yiu Kwan-ho said a group of police officers, mostly in riot gear, raided a flat on the 21st floor of Kwong Lai House in Kwong Fuk Estate at about 2am on Sunday.

Officers later took a man away from the flat, while at least three people were also escorted off by police from the public housing estate. Councillors from two other districts also reported similar arrests in their communities. Kwun Tong district councillor Wang Wai-lun said on Facebook that a young woman was arrested and detained at Kwun Tong Police Station.

In Tsing Yi, district councillor Cheung Man-lung said a man was arrested at the MTR station at 11pm on Saturday. On the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram, a group calling itself “Sign92” had earlier claimed responsibility for the two bomb plots at the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint and Caritas Medical Centre.

They identified themselves as frontline protesters, aiming to force authorities into closing the borders with mainland China. The group previously said it had fled Hong Kong, urging supporters to donate to their cause through a bitcoin account.

“It’s too risky to stay in Hong Kong in the short run, so we’ve left before we can take revenge,” it said in a post on March 1. “But on the practical side, we need funding to keep running. Meals, ammunition, transport, and safety precautions, all these require money.”

As of March 8, it had received about HK$44,800 (US$5,800) from 29 donors. Since late January, a series of bomb-related cases had taken place in Hong Kong. Besides the incidents at Caritas Medical Centre on January 27 and the Shenzhen Bay Control Point a day later, on February 2, two explosive devices were found at Lo Wu train station, near the mainland border.

On February 5, a bomb scare forced the evacuation of the Tai Po Market railway station and disrupted train services. Officers from the bomb squad were called out, but the item, which was a shoebox wrapped with duct tape, proved to be empty.