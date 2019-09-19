Hai Yai — The southern Thai provinces of Yala and Songkhla have been hit by haze from Indonesia’s forest fires, with the PM2.5 air quality readings there exceeding the safety level of 50.

According to the Pollution Control Department on Thursday (Sep 19), the PM2.5 level in Hai Yai, Songkhla was at 77 microgrammes (mcg) per cubic metre of air, the highest of the nine southern provinces being monitored by the agency.