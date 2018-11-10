Harry Potter Fans Are Furious about a Big Continuity Error in New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Film

image: via UniLad
You know how Harry Potter fans are aggressively normal people who don’t over-relate with the popular book and film franchise? No? Well, huge surprise — Potterheads are just heckin’ furious about an admittedly bizarre continuity error in the new film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The cast list for the second film, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, has been released, and there’s a character included in it that just doesn’t make canonical sense. Is this a classic case of J.K.Rowling meddling with the beloved franchise from beyond the grave? Or is this just an accidental goof, noticed only by the thousands of online wizard-nerds.

So, the unexpected character included in the cast list is beloved bad-ass Transfiguration teacher/ cat-witch, Professor McGonagall. This is concerning for people because apparently, fans have worked out that Minerva McGonagall was born in 1935, yet the film is set in 1927.

While it’s not explicitly stated in the books, some maths nerds have worked backwards, citing evidence from The Order Of The Phoenix which reveals that Professor McGonagall started working at Hogwarts in December 1956, after working for the Ministry of Magic for two years after graduation.

This would mean she graduated in 1954 and would have been a first-year student in 1947. I dunno, maths! People are angry about maths! This is not the first or most significant controversy the film has courted, such as the casting of trash-being Johnny Depp, or the weird, potentially insensitive casting of Voldemort’s snake.

Warner Bros. has confirmed the casting of McGonagall in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, and also revealed that she’s being played by actor Fiona Glascott.   Let’s take a look at how angry people are:

 

