Hailey Baldwin fired back at speculation on Wednesday that she reacted to Selena Gomez’s new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” by posting another song called “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story. In response to an Instagram post about the rumors, Baldwin, 22, wrote:

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response. “This is complete BS,” the “Drop the Mic” host added.

On Wednesday, Gomez released her first single in four years at midnight. Moments after the song came out, Baldwin shared a screenshot of the music she was currently listening to on her Instagram Stories — the Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko record, “I’ll Kill You.”

Fans immediately clamored that Baldwin’s post was in response to Gomez and her new single in which the former Disney Channel standout convinced many that she was singing about her ex, Justin Bieber, 25. Baldwin is now married to Bieber.

However, a source close to Baldwin told Fox News on Wednesday that simply wasn’t the case and the model only wanted to share with her followers what she was listening to and in no way was attempting to upstage or issue a reaction to Gomez’s new song.

“So many people were hitting Hailey up about Selena’s new song, asking her if she had heard it and Hailey was basically saying ‘No, I haven’t because I’m listening to this at the moment, not that,’” said the insider. “Hailey has a lot of love for Justin and she knows how much of a role Selena played in Justin’s life. She could never disrespect his past like that. This is nothing.”

In the song, Gomez croons: “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” which had many fans speculating she was referencing Bieber’s 2015 album, “Purpose.” Other lyrics in the song say, “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” which some fans thought was the timeline in which Bieber and Baldwin had reportedly reunited.

The “Sorry” singer and Gomez officially split for good in March 2018, about three months before news broke that Bieber and Baldwin were an item again. The couple, who secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, wanted a second, more religious ceremony that included friends and family. Per People magazine, the new wedding took place on Sept. 30, 2018, at Somerset Chapel in South Carolina.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Baldwin said, “Marriage is always going to be hard, and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.” Before marrying Bieber, Baldwin acknowledged: “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”