Greenium inks MOU for recruitment of Malaysian workers in Japan

Greenium Sdn Bhd, the Japan Graduates’ Association of Malaysia (JAGAM) and Japan’s Asian Bridge Inc today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recruitment and job placement of Malaysian workers in Japan.

The MoU was signed by Greenium’s chief executive officer, Litalana Ramli (she), JAGAM president Gary Tang and Asian Bridge president Yuichi Yamamoto at a hotel here, today.

It was witnessed by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who is here on a three-day working visit starting yesterday.

Under the initiative which is expected to start next year, potential Malaysian workers will be recruited based on their skills and will be given training and certification in Japanese language before they are placed in a company in Japan.

According to Mohd Redzuan, the programme is a good initiative as it represents the idea of the ‘Look East Policy’ championed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We are always encouraging such programmes and involvement from Malaysian and Japanese companies in supporting the Look East Policy and this is also a follow-up from the working visit of Dr Mahathir to Japan recently where he hoped for more cooperation between the public and private sectors in materialising the policy.

“We are optimistic more companies will contribute to the development of human capital through the culture of the Japanese people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Litalana said the initiative could be a new avenue and option for semi-skilled, trained students in Malaysia to find work and experience abroad.

She said potential workers would benefit greatly from the work experience they would gain from various Japanese industries, thus contributing to the positive development of the nation.

“We hope to get the support and facilitation from the Entrepreneur Ministry for the programme as it will help develop the human capital development programme in Malaysia,” she said.