Outlook



With the European People’s Party (EPP) and Socialist & Democrats no longer commanding a parliamentary majority, the Greens will be important players in majority-based politics.

Coincidentally, climate change has become a mainstream political issue, policies such as carbon tax and increasing budget spending on climate change topping the EU agenda.

Nevertheless, aligning future environmental policy with incentives for poorer regions will be one of the greatest challenges for policymakers in coming decades. In particular, almost all right-wing populist parties are sceptical about prioritising climate change and will benefit if there are further economic costs from global initiatives.