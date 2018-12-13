Govt Refuses to Dialogue with Papuan Separatists: Kalla

Vice President Jusuf Kalla firmly stated that the option upon engaging in a dialogue with Papuan separatist groups is off the table since the Indonesian government had always granted Papua with economic eminence.

“What more can be dialogued. Everything has been granted to the region except independence. The [government subsidies] for Papua far exceeds anything in the past,” he said at the vice presidential palace yesterday.

According to Jusuf Kalla, the central government had always been accused of robbing Papua’s resources despite the fact that the government gave subsidies up to an astonishing Rp100 trillion even though the Papua administration only contributed around Rp20 – Rp25 trillion to the central government.

“So it is simply untrue to think that we are robbing their wealth. As a matter of fact, we provide Papua with astonishing subsidies just as we have been doing for Aceh,” said Jusuf Kalla.

He further explained that the government support does not end in financial subsidies and that Papuans are granted major political authority.

“We gave them political rights and they have complete control of their economy. What more must be dialogued?” asked Jusuf Kalla in disbelief. He maintained that what needs to be done is to realize a clean bureaucracy among Papuan regional leaders that can contribute to the welfare of local residents.