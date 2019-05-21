A source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Sunday that Alphabet Inc’s Google halted business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the report, but said holders of current Huawei smartphone with Google apps will continue to be able to use and download app updates provided by Google.

Huawei will also continue to have access to the version of the Android operating system available through the open source license, known as Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

AFP also cited a source close to the matter as saying that the move could have dramatic implications for users of Huawei smartphone as popular Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome browser that are available through Google’s Play Store will disappear from future Huawei handsets.

Several US corporations and chipmakers that provided Huawei with critical software and components said they will stop business with Huawei until further notice, Bloomberg reported.

The move follows a decision by the Trump administration, which added Huawei to a list of firms with which US companies cannot engage in trade unless they get a license from authorities, the latest episode of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said.

Huawei ‘won’t dance to US tune’

Prior to the report, Huawei had said it was already preparing for such trade restrictions.

Huawei’s founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said Saturday that the firm would have no problem without American chips.

The company said it had developed its own technology in case it was barred from using Android, adding that some of the technology was already being used in products sold inside China, where most Google mobile apps are already banned.

Huawei also reaffirmed that the company has no intention of changing its activities on Washington’s request.