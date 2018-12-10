Google says it uses AI to translate English content to Indonesian

Tech giant Google held Google For Indonesia 2018 on Tuesday at Ciputra Artpreneur, South Jakarta.

At the event, Google Search product management director Kentaro Tokusei announced that Google now uses artificial intelligence to translate English-language content into Indonesian.

According to tempo.co, more than half of Google content is in English, but only one percent is in Indonesian.

This lack of information in Indonesian was the reason for the launch.

“Indonesian is the first language for the automatic translator to translate into,” Tokusei said.

Google is also working with Wikipedia on this project. The translation service will be available on some English-language Wikipedia pages starting from this week.

Google also launched the Jobs on Google Search service, which connects job seekers and companies in Indonesia. Users can browse various job openings across the web by typing the keywords ‘job opening’.

“We have helped more than 100 million people in various countries to find job openings,” Tokusei said.