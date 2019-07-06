Jakarta — President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in numerous occasions talked about filling his new cabinet with state ministers from the millennial generation. This led to business associations offer several potential candidates, with one of it being Gojek founder Nadiem Makarim.

Previously reported, the Head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Bob Azzam mentioned that the lineup must come from a professional background that bears the competence and reliable track record.

“Take the example of candidates from Kadin or the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo), those that have a sense of business. They must also have good communication with the business world,” said Bob in Central Jakarta.

Bob also said that recruiting young state ministers must be based on technical and professional considerations. He argues that their presence in the cabinet must not spark dualism of leadership within a Ministry.

A similar tone was also voiced by Apindo Deputy Shinta W Kamdani who asserted that there are many young people with exceptional competence.

Shinta also pitched Nadiem Makarim who’s the CEO of PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, also known as GoJek. “We not only look at their age but also their track record and competence. It would certainly be better if they come from the millennial generation,” said Shinta.

Another name pitched as potential young state ministers for Jokowi`s cabinet is Bahlil Lahadalia. The chairman of the Association of Young Indonesian Businessmen (HIPMI) was once considered by Jokowi as a strong candidate.