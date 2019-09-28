RelatedPosts No Content Available

President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro reveals that some multi millionaires who promote globalism finance the controversial teen activist, Greta Thunberg. T

he Brazilian congressman exposes Thunberg’s close relationship with another German activist, Luisa Neubaer, spokesperson for the non-government organization (NGO)“One.org that receives funds from George Soros and Bill Gates.

The president’s son cites an investigation that reveals Soros is also dedicated to financing leftist agendas and social movements in Brazil. The denunciation is added to many others that warn of the fraud hidden behind climate change and the false heroes who defend environmental causes.

Thunberg, a Swedish teenager with obsessive-compulsive disorder, has managed in just one year of activism to give a speech before the UN Assembly in New York, where she arrived after crossing the ocean in a solar sailboat.