GlaxoSmithKline investing in new technology areas in Malaysia

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is investing in new technology areas such as analytics and artificial intelligence to advance its business in Malaysia with several robotic process automation pilot projects currently underway.

Its Head of Business Shared Centre Nancy Cassiere said as a regional hub with over 200 shared services, Malaysia has the advantage of many opportunities for training, benchmarking and knowledge sharing among industry professionals.

“One of the unique internal advantages for our BSC is the breath of GSK cross functional talent coupled with co-location of our pharmaceutical, consumer and supply chain business units in Kuala Lumpur.

“We have the potential to work vertically across the business to be more agile, pilot solutions here and drive business value,” she said.

Cassiere said the diversity of talent available had also attracted GSK in Malaysia, while the country’s strategic location and strong infrastructure were other contributing factors.

“Being close to our regional office in Singapore and various sites across Southeast Asia, we are able to easily hop on a flight and head to one of our sites within a couple of hours.

“We are also pleased that the Malaysian government has been very supportive to foreign direct investments,” she added.