Gerindra, Democratic parties build coalition for 2019 presidential election

The Gerindra Party and Democratic Party are building a coalition to contest in the 2019 Indonesia Presidential Election, Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto remarked at a meeting with Democratic Party Chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Monday.

“We are working to realize the politics revealed in the coalition where we also communicate and invite others to the coalition,” Prabowo noted after a meeting held at his residence in Jakarta on Monday.

He explained that at the meeting, both sides are willing to establish relations with the existing energy under conditions of adversity.

Prabowo remarked at the meeting that SBY had suggested to follow up on the coalition cooperation to fulfill the future vision and mission, including to declare the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“We are keen to provide solutions to the difficulties faced by our nation. Now, we can take steps forward,” he stated.

Prabowo asserted that at the meeting, SBY spoke about determining the figure for the post of vice president, who will accompany him in the 2019 presidential election.