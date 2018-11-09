Fuzhou China Open 2018: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting beats Jonatan Christie to enter quarter-finals

The 22-year-old Ginting edged the 21-year-old Christie 22-20, 20-22, 21-11 in the blockbuster match that lasted 1 hour 10 minutes. It earned him his second victory over the Asian Games gold medallist Christie in three meetings.

The rise of Ginting and Christie has largely revived Indonesian men’s singles badminton. Ginting, especially, has had bigger success on the BWF World Tour this year, winning a couple of titles. While he is presently at a career-high ranking of No. 7, Christie is at No. 12 with the veteran Tommy Sugiarto taking the Indonesia No. 2 position at a world ranking of No. 10.

Ginting next takes on the second seed and reigning All England Open champion Shi Yuqi, who beat Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-10, 21-17.

Sugiarto, meanwhile, made a thunderous start against the 2014 champion and fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth only to see the Indian storming back to clinch a 10-21, 21-9, 21-9 victory in the end.

Malaysia’s Daren Liew found the fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen too strong and went down 15-21, 19-21.

World champion and top seed Kento Momota made a smooth progress into the last-eight stage of this Super 750 event, courtesy of a 21-13, 21-15 win over Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Intanon advances; second seed Yamaguchi upset

Thailand experienced mixed fortunes in women’s singles as sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon effortlessly beat China’s Han Yue 21-15, 21-14. But her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan was no match for the third seed and 2016 champion PV Sindhu, who made short work of the Thai 21-12, 21-15.

Thai rising star Pornpawee Chochuwong went down fighting to fourth seed Chen Yufei 21-19, 9-21, 10-21 in a rematch of their 2016 World Junior Championships final.

The women’s singles section witnessed a huge upset on Day 3 of the China Open when World No. 12 Beiwen Zhang sent the second seed Akane Yamaguchi packing 21-18, 21-18 in 39 minutes. The Japanese had come to this tournament on the back of a title win at the French Open and was on a six-match winning streak which Zhang snapped.

There was no such problem for fifth seed Carolina Marin, seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara, eighth seed He Bingjiao all of whom advanced to the quarter-finals.

Thailand’s Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachai stun sixth seeds

Thailand’s fast-improving mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai clawed their way back from a game down to edge the sixth seeds Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui 19-21, 21-16, 21-15 in 1 hour 10 minutes.

Also crashing out of the China Open was the seventh seeded Malaysian combine of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying. They fell 17-21, 15-21 to Indonesians Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Okatavianti.

Indonesian third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir safely made their way into the quarter-finals.

Indonesian men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo prevailed over Korea’s Min Hyuk Kang and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-11. They were joined in the last-eight stage by their compatriots Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.

Fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu kept Indonesia’s flag flying high in women’s doubles with a 21-16, 21-19 triumph over Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong. In this section, the Thai eighth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai were stunned 16-21, 20-22 by China’s Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu.