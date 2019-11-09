Half Korean and half Japanese, Song speaks no Cantonese and has no family connection in Hong Kong. He is among a number of foreigners and former Hong Kong residents who have been moved by five months of anti-government protests, to visit the city and join the demonstrations too.

Beijing has accused countries like the US of supporting the protest movement and meddling in Hong Kong’s internal affairs. The protesters and pro-democracy activists, meanwhile, have actively courted global attention, seeking support from the US Congress and other western governments, and waving American, British, and other foreign flags at rallies and marches.

Sociology professor Hung Ho-fung of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, says it would not be surprising if Beijing views the presence of foreign citizens in the Hong Kong protests as evidence of foreign interference.

But the author of Protest with Chinese Characteristics, a study of the history of protests in imperial China, suggests that the Hong Kong movement has drawn outsiders because of the worldwide attention it has received.

“Foreign individuals are welcomed [by protesters], like US senators who visit,” he says. “Many people increasingly see that it’s part of the global confrontation against China’s expansion.”