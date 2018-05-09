Five officers dead, one held hostage in Mako Brimob standoff

May 9, 2018 cdfunews72 Featured, Indonesia, National Defense & Security 0

Photo: Tribunnews/Irwan Rismawan
Post Views: 16

 

The police have announced that five Mobile Brigade (Brimob) members have been killed while another officer is being held hostage, in a standoff between police and terror convicts since rioting broke out on Tuesday evening at the Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) detention center in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.

One terror detainee was also killed during the incident after making repeated threats and attempting to steal a police weapon.

The Mako Brimob has been in lockdown since rioting broke out at its detention center on Tuesday evening, with local roads cordoned off and affecting traffic on Wednesday.

According to National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. M. Iqbal, the officers’ bodies have been transferred to the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta.

The bodies have been identified as:

  1. Second Brig. Wahyu Catur Pamungkas
  2. Second Brig. Fadhli Idensos
  3. Second Insp. Rospuji
  4. Chief Brig. Denny
  5. First Brig. Fandi

Meanwhile, the Brimob member, who has been held hostage, was identified as Chief Brigadier Iwan Sarjana. (swd)

Source :

The Jakarta Post

Related Articles

Featured

Ahok’s Cell Ordinary: Official

May 12, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 223   Non-active Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama is treated just like the other inmates at National Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) detention center in Kelapa Dua, Depok, without any special facilities, an […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


fourteen − 13 =