Five officers dead, one held hostage in Mako Brimob standoff

The police have announced that five Mobile Brigade (Brimob) members have been killed while another officer is being held hostage, in a standoff between police and terror convicts since rioting broke out on Tuesday evening at the Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) detention center in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.

One terror detainee was also killed during the incident after making repeated threats and attempting to steal a police weapon.

The Mako Brimob has been in lockdown since rioting broke out at its detention center on Tuesday evening, with local roads cordoned off and affecting traffic on Wednesday.

According to National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. M. Iqbal, the officers’ bodies have been transferred to the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta.

The bodies have been identified as:

Second Brig. Wahyu Catur Pamungkas Second Brig. Fadhli Idensos Second Insp. Rospuji Chief Brig. Denny First Brig. Fandi

Meanwhile, the Brimob member, who has been held hostage, was identified as Chief Brigadier Iwan Sarjana. (swd)