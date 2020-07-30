The first trailer for the sci-fi film Dune is reportedly going to arrive in August ahead of the movie’s December release. Thanks to a string of beloved sci-fi movies, such as Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve has garnered quite a reputation and passionate fan following.

As such, his latest effort, a new adaptation of Dune, is highly anticipated. So far we have had some tantalising stills from the movie but what about a trailer? Well, according to the Danish theater Palads Teatret (via Trailer-Track), the first trailer will arrive this August.

That’s right, apparently, it will arrive along with a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 with the re-release of Inception in theaters:

“The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune, and a new look at Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 are planned to screen as part of the re-release. This info comes from Palads Teatret in Denmark, where the re-release is currently due to screen from August 12.”

A Portuguese cinema has also confirmed that they will be airing Dune footage for the re-release. An extended look at Nolan’s next film Tenet will also be included according to the report.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve and sees Timothee Chalamet leading the cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin.