Let’s face it: Unless you were a young man who woke up in a world without Beatles or you happened to be a Disney shareholder, it’s been a rough summer movie-wise. Can’t-miss franchises gave us new entries that missed spectacularly; A-list comedies did D-list box office; reboots bored audiences senseless. Sleeper hits were few and far between, and usually had A24 stamped on them. By mid-July, you could already feel moviegoers saying: Thanks for Avengers: Endgame and all, but can the Fall Movie start a little earlier this year, please?

It’s not like you won’t get summer-movie–type fare once the leaves start turning crisp and brown — peruse the movies we’ve highlighted below, you’ll find superhero-related blockbusters (Joker), sequels (It: Chapter Two, Frozen 2, Rambo: Last Blood) and a project featuring the words “Star Wars” prominently in the title (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Autumn is no longer an all prestige-drama, all the time situation, man can’t live on important-people biopics alone.

No matter what your particular tastes are, you’ll find something in our Fall Movie Preview that feels tailored just for you. Hopefully, you’ll find a few things outside your normal viewing habits and will seek those out as well. Regardless, these are the films we’re excited about, curious about, invested in and/or 99-percent sure will be the ones generating non stop chatter well into next year. From Jokers to Jellicles — here’s what to check out this season.

‘It: Chapter 2’ (Sep. 6)

The conclusion of director Andy Muschietti’s two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s epic nightmare fast-forwards a few decades, with the “Losers Club” coming back to the scene of the crime as an adults (specifically as: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan and Isaiah Mustafa) to finish what they started. And guess who’s there to greet them, red balloons and all? No offense to Tim Curry, who’s tenure as the villain of the 1990 TV-movie take is legendary, but the way that Bill Skarsgård plays Pennywise as the giggling, helium-voiced embodiment of evil is damn near iconic. Accept no psychotic-clown substitutes.

‘The Goldfinch’ (Sep. 13)

It’s not a proper fall movie season without an A-list adaptation of a prestigious novel — and Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller about a 13-year-old boy, a terrorist attack and priceless Dutch painting more than fits the bill. Director John Crowley (Brooklyn) takes on the story of Theo (Oakes Fegley), a child whose mother is killed in a museum bombing. He ends up taking her favorite work, Carel Fabritus’ The Goldfinch, with him when he escapes the rubble. Years later, our hero (now played by Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort) finds himself part of Manhattan’s upper crust, engaged and a partner in a successful antiques business. The painting of that bird, however, continues to throw his life into turmoil. Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard costar.

‘Hustlers’ (Sep. 13)

Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article about a real-life scam involving dancers at Scores, this tale of strippers ripping off their Wall Street fatcat clients hits the screen with a marquee-name cast: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B. Sick of scraping for tips while these white-collar d-bags get rich by screwing everybody over, they decide to mount their own personal Robin Hood operation, with themselves playing the part of the poor. Imagine Ocean’s Eleven if the majority of the caper crew were excellent poledancers, and you’re almost there. ‘Ad Astra’ (Sep. 20) Our vote for the father-issue sci-fi movie of the season, writer-director James Gray (The Yards, We Own the Night, Lost City of Z) sends astronaut Brad Pitt on an across-the-universe journey to find his long-lost pops. It seems his dad, also a space explorer, may have discovered the key to something that could lead to humanity’s salvation — or extinction. Cue a lot of masculine brooding and cosmic musings about life, the universe and everything. Oh, and, if the trailer is to be believed, moon-buggy chase scenes. ‘Downton Abbey’ (Sep. 20)

The Earl and Countess of Grantham, Lady Mary, Lady Edith, crusty old Carlson, the servants, the scallywags, that silver-haired and serpent-tongued Dowager — they’re back, the whole stiff-upper-lipped lot of them. It’s 1927, that brief moment when Europe was between world wars, and royalty is apparently headed to the estate for an exclusive luncheon. There will likely be trouble and tears before the event is through, because this is Downton Abbey and why would you mess with a winning formula? But this big-screen brand extension promises to bring everyone back to that moment before the sun set on the British Empire, or at least to 2012, when this popular PBS soap opera captured the imagination of several continents.

‘Rambo: Last Blood’ (Sep. 20)

“I’ve lived in a world of death … the time has come to face my past.” When the person saying those words is one John James Rambo, you know that such a reckoning won’t be easy. Also, it will undoubtedly involve exploding arrows, guns, a good deal of grunting and lots of bloodshed. Sylvester Stallone trots out his Vietnam vet hero one last (maybe?) time, taking on a Mexican cartel who’s involved with kidnapping of a friend’s daughter. Shit gets violent, but you sort of guessed that, didn’t you?

‘Joker’ (Oct. 4)

Here was a man who could not take it any more, who had finally hit his limit. Then, quicker than you could say “God’s Lonely Clown,” the downtrodden sad sack known as Arthur Fleck put on a happy face, gave himself a new name and set about terrorizing a world he just wanted to watch burn. Whether Todd Phillips’ solo outing for the legendary Batman nemesis is a sort of supervillian Taxi Driver — and its much talked-about teaser is certainly selling it that way — remains to be seen. But Joaquin Phoenix’s interpretation of the bad-guy icon looks particularly unhinged, and the idea of a crazy-looking man marshaling evil forces in the name of power and chaos feels especially relevant at this moment in time.

‘Jojo Rabbit’ (Oct. 18)

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi deservedly gained a fresh legion of fans following his beautifully absurdist Thor: Ragnarok; we’re curious to see what these new recruits from the Marvel side of the street think of his latest endeavor. As World War II rages on, a young German boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) frets over the fact that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl from the authorities. He only has one person to talk to regarding this moral dilemma, an imaginary friend played by Waititi himself. This friend, it bears mentioning, is also an era-appropriate world historical figure. Think tiny mustache. No, not Chaplin. The guy who looks like Chaplin. Yeah, that dude.

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ (Oct. 18)

You can’t keep a good Disney villain down, people, which is why Angelina Jolie’s fairy-gone-bad is donning the horns again for another revisionist round. The sequel to the 2014 Maleficent finds Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) getting engaged to her beloved Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson). It’s all sunshine and Mazeltovs!, until her future mother-in-law Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) says that this means Aurora is basically her daughter now. Guess who gets so angry that she unleashes all sorts of green-tinted hell? No, really, guess.

‘Ford v. Ferrari’ (Nov. 15)

For years, Ferrari had dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans race — much to the dismay of Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca, who had their eyes on the prize via a buyout of the Italian company. When the Americans got the shaft, they turned to a British driver named Ken Miles (Christian Bale) and an engineer named Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to design something to compete against the Europeans. The result: The legendary Ford GT40. James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan) directs what sounds like a gearhead dream come true. There will be vroom!

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ (Nov. 22)

Tom Hanks as the late, great Fred Rogers — enough said, right? Getting the modern incarnation of Jimmy Stewart to portray TV’s personification of kindness is a casting coup, and it takes exactly three seconds of Hanks, clad in a red cardigan and singing the title in the movie’s first trailer , to make your heart melt. It’s based on Esquire journalist Tom Junod’s profile of the iconic PBS star, which ended up forming the basis for a friendship between the two men. The Americans’ Matthew Rhys plays a character based on the writer; director Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) is calling the shots behind the camera. We’re already tearing up.

‘The Irishman’ (Fall 2019)

Yeah, the de-aging technology used to help Robert De Niro portray Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, the labor union official who may have had Mob ties and was a close friend of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Freakin’ Pacino!), over several decades is … let’s just say it takes a moment to adjust to what you’re seeing. But there is not a more anticipated movie coming out this year than Martin Scorsese’s take on the rise and fall of these two men and their associates. It’s the Great American Filmmaker telling an epic story of wiseguys and working stiffs breaking bad, featuring De Niro, Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Canavale, Stephan Graham, Ray Romano, and every other working Italian-American actor. Just give it all of the awards now.

‘A Hidden Life’ (Dec. 13)

The phrase “return to form” was being thrown around a lot this past spring when Terrence Malick premiered his latest at Cannes, which is great news for folks who’ve been hoping he’d return to a slightly sturdier form of storytelling à la Days of Heaven. But that doesn’t suggest that the famously iconoclastic filmmaker has abandoned his ethereal style or the spiritual concerns that have dominated his post-“comeback” years, either. In tackling the story of real-life Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), a devoted Christian who refuses to enlist in Hitler’s army during WWII, Malick has apparently found the perfect blend of narrative and free-form naturalism through which to examine his hero’s crisis of conscience. The man is a major artist. And this could well be the defining movie of his career. Attention must be paid.

‘Cats’ (Dec. 20)

The trailer for this long-awaited movie of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway behemoth caused a lot of fur to fly when it hit the internet last month, and it does not get any less disturbing the more you watch it. But listen, in a fall season dominated by jokers and jedis, why not bring on the Jellicles? Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Judi Dench (finally!), Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson all strap on the kitty ears and sing about being all alone in the moonlight, etc. Whether director Tom Hopper, no stranger to bringing ginourmous song-and-dance spectacles to the screen (Les Miserables), can channel the spirit of the beloved theatrical production is anyone’s guess, but this is shaping up to be the year-end, big-budget felinecentric megamusical movie to beat. Let the meow-mory live again.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (Dec. 20) What do we know about the upcoming ninth episode (and 11th Star Wars movie): It is the final entry in the “Skywalker Saga”; it will definitely feature Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac; Billy Dee Williams (yes) is back as Lando Calrissian (yesss!); you’re going to get droids and Wookiees and light sabers and firefights; The Force Awakens‘ J.J. Abrams is once again in the director’s seat; and … well, that’s really it. “No one is ever really gone,” says a voice in the teaser, and in the age of endless franchise moviemaking, that has never been more true. May the Force be with you, etc. ‘The Laundromat’ (Fall 2019) Remember the Panama Papers leak? Steven Soderbergh does — and he’s enlisted Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas to help tell the tale of a widow, a vast network of not-so-legal tax dealings, and some financial no-goodniks pulling strings for the rich, the famous and the infamous. We’re so glad this man decided that whole retirement thing was a bad idea.