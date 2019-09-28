Hong Kong (29/9). Whereas the foreign press portray the anti-government protest as a popular uprising the truth lacks the evidence with the city reflecting and odd mix of people of all races and class going for dinner, dressed up one side of town and only a few streets down the road hordes of black clad anti-government Black Bloc type of protesters walking the streets shouting calling for the revolution and destruction of social system of the once peaceful city considered as one of the successes of capitalism meeting Chinese socialism.

Locally called the “BS activists” they are fighting the “popo” the nickname for the police. Increasingly the BS activists appear like the Nazis beating up innocent individuals dragging off people of buses and run an reign of terror against citizens of Hong Kong.

Despite the foreign press with exceptions claims mayhem and chaos, the evidence suggests a different picture. The hidden hand of foreign involved in the protests is not hidden at all. It consists of U.S. linked interests started by the Obama administration. On the street the anti-American sentiment is growing in particularly since it is widely known an obscure now dead, revolutionary agitator Gene Sharp and his sidekick Jamila Raquib, as well the old former Greenpeace, now activists with Amnesty International are surfacing in inciting hate. Hong Konger’s are increasingly voice their concern about the lack of holding the offenders and leaders accountable.

Hong Kong is gripped by a wave of fake news aimed to blame the Hong Kong Police Force for a political campaign which was planned in 2012 by a Norwegian, with dubious links and funding to U.S. political interest which started under the Obama administration.

Hong Kong officials admit that the civil liberties granted are grossly abused and legislative debates are held behind close door to protect the interests of the public. The intended effect of greater democracy is now having the exact opposite effect. Hong Kong officials and the HKPF are considering all options to ensure the Hong Kong public is safe and protected.

Fact checking is fake news, but like in other places the Fake news, rumors and deliberate and skilled application of fake news in Hong Kong rears its ugly head. Lets look at some of the old favorites.

Amnesty International fake narrative claiming police brutality. Headed by the controversial Kumi Naidoo, who exited Greenpeace after a serious of disastrous incidents which brought the direct action group almost to the brink of destruction as a result of two U.S. federal racketeering charges (RICO), surfaces now in peddling with allegations of human rights abuses.

While oddly enough Naidoo now mouthpiece for another agenda claims abuses happened, he remains silent on the killing by riot police in recent Jakarta and Papua incidents.

Attacks against police families are not reported by the foreign press. And a strange language of claiming “Nazis”, “white terror”, “Capos”, from the German word Kapo, and “concentration camp” surfaces in Hong Kong.

Dr Duncan from the Civil Society Research Center in Brazil noted that the language is not part of Asian conceptual society. So is “White Terror”. Dr Duncan thinks that the “introduction of a new language of hate is part and parcel of the anarchist language from European terror groups”. The purpose is to create an enemy, the police, creates a deep schism between authorities and the easily agitated public”.

Social media, again, is largely to blame for this narrative. After a list of 200 names of police officers and their families appeared, officials are in discussion to ban the social media giants consumer base in Hong Kong. The threat to public safety outranks the benefits for society.

The current campaigning besides continuously spews hate, extrapolate on social grievances represents the challenges which are easily copied in countries under the spell of neo-socialist activism displaying of hate identical to the European based anarchists, the black bloc and eco-terror narratives.

Source : Elina Tan