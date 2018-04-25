Fahri Hamzah: A Surprise Waiting for Jokowi in 2019 Election

Foto: Beritagar
Former politician of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Fahri Hamzah said that there would be a surprise in the wake of the presidential and vice presidential candidacy registration period on August 8-August 10.

Fahri argued that the domestic political climate is starting to shift against the incumbent candidate, which is President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

One of the signs, according to him, was the announcement by Democratic Party Chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in a meeting at Cilegon where SBY said that he will present the Indonesian people with a new leader one which he says will better understand the Indonesian people.

Furthermore, Fahri is sure that Jokowi would not be granted a direct ticket for the 2019 Presidential election, “The situation has changed and it’s an urgent situation that can’t be easily controlled. Pak Jokowi will not get a ticket,” said Fahri.

Fahri Hamzah even went as far to say that Jokowi, as an incumbent, will no longer be able to act charming anymore since the president is unable to realize his 2014 Presidential Campaign promises once he took office.

Source :

Tempo

