Ex-Terrorist Inmate: ISIS Loathe Me for Joining Deradicalization

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – An ex-terrorist inmate -a member of Santoso network- explained he was often threatened by the ISIS group while undergoing deradicalization program.

The man who did not want to be named said the threat delivered via messaging application Whatsapp. He admitted the senders were his relative or family. The ISIS network, he said, did not want to let me leave the group.

“They called me kafir [infidel], an apostate and traitor,” he said in a discussion meeting regarding terrorism in Yogyakarta.

The former combatant of Poso was now a member of Yayasan Lingkar Perdamaian [Foundation of Peace Circle] in Lamongan founded by Ali Fauzi, an ex-combatant of Afganistan and Moro who had freed from prison in 2015. A Bali bomber Ali Imron also joined the foundation.

According to the father of two children, he had tried to convince the terrorist network that their concept of jihad (fight) was wrong. “I’ve told them that Indonesia is not a state of war and the most population is Muslims,” he added. However, their mindset was hard to change and they believed their effort was a direct order from daulah (state).

Now, the 30-year-old man is trying to live a normal life. He worked as a cleaning service in a coffee shop and well socialized with others. He also actively campaigned the danger of extremism within his family and his environment.

Terrorism observer and also the management of the foundation, Muhammad Ni’am Amin, said the foundation which under the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) now accommodates over 100 ex-combatant/terrorist prisoners. He stated the foundation used a personal approach with a touch on humanity issue for the radicalization program.

“We visit them [terrorist inmates] in Lamongan prison and fulfill their needs after they are freed,” said Ni’am Naim, adding that the public could report to the foundation if they need help on radicalization program for their family.