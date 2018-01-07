Ex-Iranian President Ahmadinejad Reportedly Arrested For Inciting Anti-Government Protests

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly been placed under house arrest for criticizing current President Hassan Rouhani and inciting unrest, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported, citing “reliable sources in Tehran.”

“Some of the current leaders,” the former president of Iran apparently said in late December, “live detached from the problems and concerns of the people and do not know anything about the reality of society.” “What it suffers Iran today is mismanagement and not lack of economic resources,” he said.

Ahmadinejad’s comments came as numerous Iranians began taking to the streets to protest the government. Domestic demonstrations have drawn the attention of the international community and the support of the Trump administration, which appears interested in regime change in Iran. Many protesters were arrested or killed for speaking out against the ruling regime.

The former president has supposedly been at odds with the the current administration in recent weeks. Rouhani warned Thursday that Ahmadinejad was “walking a path of confrontation with the regime.” Ahmadinejad responded by reportedly suggesting that the Iranian people may cripple his rule. The Daily Caller News Foundation was not able to independently confirm these reports.