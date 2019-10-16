Succession, also known as the media’s favorite TV show to reference on Twitter, wrapped up its second season with a masterful bombshell of a finale. The series, which focuses on the internal politics and machinations of the Roy family business (Fox-like massive media corporation Waystar Royco), is one of the best dramas on television. Although it may not have same the cultural reach as HBO megalith Game of Thrones, it’s even more fun to obsessively break down and relive.

Given the series’ high stakes and critical praise, a third season seemed like a foregone conclusion. With Season 2 wrapped, we can finally look ahead to the future of one of the most fucked-up families on television. Here’s everything we know about Succession Season 3.

Will there be a Succession Season 3?

Yes! In August, HBO announced it had picked up Succession for a third season.

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power, and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” said Executive Video President of HBO Drama Programming Francesca Orsi in a statement. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich.”

When will Succession Season 3 premiere?

HBO hasn’t released an official release date yet, but it’s expected to hit screens sometime in 2020. Per Deadline, filming is set to begin next spring, so a fall 2020 premiere date seems likely.

Who will return for Succession Season 3?

It’s reasonable to assume that most of the series’ main cast will return for the third season. That means we’ll be seeing more of the Roys, including Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Marcia (Hiam Abbass), and Connor (Alan Ruck). We can also expect Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) to return for Season 3 as well. And of course, what would Succession be without some good old Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun)?

What will Succession Season 3 be about?

After a killer Season 1 finale, Season 2 promised to be even more drama-filled for the Roy family, and boy, did it deliver. The Season 2 finale concluded with Kendall choosing to accuse his father of gross misconduct in front of a televised audience rather than taking the fall for Waystar Royco’s cruise ship scandal, which is far from the first time Kendall has stabbed the Roy patriarch in the back.

When Logan told Kendall in the season finale that he didn’t have the killer drive necessary to take over the company, though, you knew it was in the cards for Ken to drop another bomb on his dad. Season 3 will certainly tackle the fallout from the second time Kendall betrayed Logan — surely he can’t survive this blow? Does this mean Shiv is “the one?”

In the wake of Kendall growing a spine again, all of the Roy children seem like viable players to helm Waystar Royco. One of the theories currently floating around about Season 3 is that it’ll be Roman-focused. Entertainment Weekly asked actor Kieran Culkin about the theory, to which he responded, “Well if you look in the first season, [it seemed] that Kendall was going to be [Logan’s] guy, and then he wasn’t. Then this year, it seems like Shiv is going to be the guy and now it’s starting to look like she’s not… So, maybe next year is Roman’s turn.”

There are plenty of questions begging resolution in Season 3. Is Logan going to finally be held accountable? Will Roman receive more of the show’s attention? Will Gerri call him “slime puppy” again? Will Tom have to break some more Greggs? For Succession, the future is wide open. Creator Jesse Armstrong told Deadline in the wake of the Season 3 finale that the series’ writers room hasn’t convened for Season 3 yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see.