Out with the old, in with the new. Judging by Pinterest’s predictions for the new year, 2020 is set to bring no shortage of interesting themes, both niche and universal. The social media site analyzed the top 100 searches from around the world in a bid to estimate the major moments we will witness this year. From eco-conscious travel to entertaining more at home, here is what the experts are expecting to see more of in 2020:

Pampered Pets

It’s an animal world, and we’re just living in it. Pinterest reveals that there has been a surge in searches revolving around everything from pet resorts to pet fashion and pet memorials. Believe it or not, searches for “outdoor cat playground” have increased by a massive 512 percent.

Re-wilding



What’s that, we hear you ask? As per the site, re-wilding is the urge to get outside and be in nature. Pinteresters have been looking into things such as “hiking fashion” and “lake fishing.” And in other news, searches for “bushcraft camping” (that’s fire-starting, tin-can bread making and other wilderness survival skills) are up by a booming 1069 percent.

90s Rerun

It looks like our obsession with the 1990s isn’t going away. Scrunchies might be polarizing, but searches for them have increased by a mind-boggling 6309 percent. Also trending on-site are curiosities about “90s music,” “90s cartoons,” “hip hop parties” and “braided hairstyles.”

Space Everything

It seems that people are only getting more and more obsessed with the cosmos. According to Pinterest, searches for “astrology-themed parties” and “space tattoos” are increasing in popularity. Searches for “piercing ear constellation” are also rising steadily, with Pinterest reporting a surge of 112 percent.

Home Hub

Due to our increasing tendencies to stay at home as much as possible, Pinterest predicts big growth for industries like home decor, athleisure and delivery services. This is because it’s never been so easy to do everything from the comfort of your own home, thanks to things like streaming and flexible work policies. Of course, what everyone does in private is different for each person, but Pinterest has seen particular interest in searches including “feng shui decor” and “home theaters.”

Responsible Travel

Traveling in a more sustainable, eco-conscious capacity is another big trend for 2020. In the words of Pinterest, “People are looking to lessen their impact, but keep the fun.” The site reports that would-be travelers are embracing cleaner transit methods, taking staycations, monitoring their environmental impacts and looking to destinations that will guarantee a meaningful cultural experience.