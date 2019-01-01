EU Donates 80,000 Euros to Sunda Strait Tsunami Victims

The European Union (EU) has decided to provide humanitarian aid amounting to 80,000 Euros or around Rp1.3 billion for the victims and people affected by the tsunami that hit the coasts of the Sunda Strait on December 22, 2018.

A press statement from the European Union received by ANTARA on Sunday stated that the humanitarian funds channeled in December were an addition to the EU`s financial aid for handling disasters that hit Indonesia in the past six months.

The funds consist of 650,000 Euro for humanitarian assistance in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara and 1.5 million Euro for emergency assistance for earthquake victims in Central Sulawesi.

Meanwhile, the additional 80 thousand Euros will be mainly used to help people affected by the tsunami that hit the coasts of the Sunda Strait in Banten and Lampung provinces.

The disaster occurred on December 22, 2018 and killed at least 425 people, and caused extensive damages on infrastructures.

The funds will also be used to support the emergency response programs of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), such as providing clean water, blankets, tents, medical and health services, and to help re-create livelihoods of the local people.

The European Union through the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) has also sent experts to the areas affected by the Sunda Strait tsunami to assess the needs that must be met immediately.

Mapping by the European Union Copernicus satellite has also been activated to assess damages due to tsunami in the Sunda Strait coastal areas.

Previously, the EU had provided humanitarian assistance to people in Lombok who were affected by a large earthquake that killed more than 500 people and damaged infrastructures.

The EU also sent humanitarian aid to people affected by the earthquakes and tsunami in Central Sulawesi that hit some areas in September 2018, killing more than 2,100 killed and cause severe infrastructure damages.