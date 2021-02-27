Brussels (21/2 – 33.33). On 23 July 2019, the European Commission adopted an Communication on Stepping up EU Action to Protect and Restore the World’s Forests. Reducing the footprint of EU consumption on land, and encouraging the consumption in the EU of products from deforestation-free supply chains, is one of the Communication’s five priorities.

NGO reported in recent related public consultation, more than 70% of respondents thought that the current EU policy and legislative framework against deforestation and forest degradation was inadequate.

NGOs are planning to discuss ideas and recommendations on how to reduce the risk of EU imported deforestation. We will look at the type of regulation the Commission should adopt to help halt global deforestation and how it could be enforced.

This webinar will also outline the findings of a recent Fern report that draws lessons from the enforcement of existing due diligence laws, including the European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR), the EU Conflict Mineral Regulation, and the US Lacey Act.

Recommendations include:

The clearer and more detailed that company requirements are, the more likely it is the legislation can be effectively enforced. There needs to be clear procedures for how to monitor and enforce companies’ implementation of these requirements. Penalties for infringements must be dissuasive and harmonized among Member States. Legislation should allow competent authorities to gather proof of infringements. Companies should be required to develop a robust due diligence system, the absence of which should be a criminal offence. Certification should not play a formal role.

FERN and other NGOs argue that despite a decade long fight for saving forests and negotiating with corporations very little has changed. “Green stickers are purchased and impact very little for reducing deforestation”, one activists said.