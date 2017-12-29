Dozens of New Drugs Are Entering Indonesia

JAKARTA — National Narcotics Agency (BNN) states as many as 68 new types of narcotics have entered the country. However, of the 68 substances, only 60 substances are regulated by law.

“A total of 60 substances of which have successfully obtained legal provisions through the Ministerial Regulation No. 41 of 2017 on the change of narcotics classification,” said Head of National Narcotics Agency (BNN) General Commissioner Budi Waseso at BNN office on Wednesday (12/27/2017).

According to him, there are 793 new substances of narcotics that have been reported by 106 countries. Therefore, he asked the government to seriously respond to these facts.

“The 793 new types of substances or New Pscychoative Substance (NPS) often serve as a modus operandi of drug syndicate networks to smuggle drugs in other forms with even more devastating effects than the common drugs we know,” he said. Budi further said, various ways are continued to be done by drug dealers to smuggle goods to Indonesia.

Based on combined data from BNN, National Police, and Customs and Excise in the period of January-December 2017 the number of meth confiscated by the authorities reached 4.71 tons, marijuana 151.22 tons and ecstasy 2,940,748 pills and 627.84 kilograms.