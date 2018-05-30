Don’t give Idul Fitri bonus to mass organizations, Jakartans told

Jakarta residents are being advised to ignore any Idul Fitri holiday bonus (THR) demands from mass organizations.

Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH) lawyer Aprilia Lisa Tangker said residents were not obliged to give the THR to any mass organizations because the law on bonuses only applied to companies.

“Mass organizations can’t ask for the THR because they are not employees and can’t represent one,” Aprilia told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

“The THR is the obligation of employers and the right of employees,” Aprilia said.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan urged residents to report any mass organization that demanded the THR to the police.

“What is important is that there is no implicit threat when demanding the THR. If they insist, just report them [to the police],” Anies said on Monday.

Anies also urged mass organizations to refrain from asking for the THR.

A letter reportedly from the Betawi Brotherhood Forum’s (FBR) Kelapa Gading chapter in North Jakarta was widely circulated on WhatsApp. It demanded that residents of Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta donate money for Idul Fitri.

FBR North Jakarta branch coordinator Yusriah Dzinun denied that the group made demands for Idul Fitri donations from residents and that he knew nothing about the letter. (ami/wit)