Jakarta/Indonesia (8/3). The UK eco-advisory group with offices in Singapore and links to a myriad of other so-called sustainable businesses hiding the true associates is long associated with groups supporting the Papua separatists. The group funded by Indonesian paper and pulp and palm oil groups is linked with Papuan support functions. Are the Indonesian tycoons inadvertently funding groups that threaten the sovereignty of Indonesia?

Contacts in the industry vehemently denied the accusation but were quick to response of not being qualified to understand the issues. A call to the President to the Indian born Singapore paper giant went unanswered. Others were at time of print not available. Here lays the problem for both business and government according to expert.

“A complex question for both, government agencies and companies, lack oversight and comprehension to think out of the box. Oversight of what these NGOs are does not exist. Corporate executives are intellectually simply not equipped to even comprehend the basics. The corporate leviathan funding of violent groups or supporting radical ideologies in contrast with domestic policies requires some lateral rethinking.”, he said, “As long as they ‘get rid of the monkey’ throwing some money around to go and attack the competitor these individuals are not interested nor take the moral responsibility of the implication of shallow policy.”, said a European researcher on a visit to Jakarta.

“Foreign NGOs getting money from the corporations has been a long controversial practice with many in civil society and policy circles condemning the practice. Essentially it is legitimizing corporate extortion under the cover of ‘helping’ the corporation is ethically wrong”.

He added, “Some government agencies thinking of funding terrorism in the 1970’s to not attack US targets badly backfired. The same can be said for civil society actors. Appeasement is just a bad, bad, bad, policy. Eventually some accountant has the bright idea to cancel it causing a backlash. The dead usually pay the price for corporate stupidity.”

He said, “The new breed of former hard-line ‘eco-advisors’ have neither abandoned their ideological orientation despite a commercialization of ‘eco-businesses’. Many in the activist’s scene are pro-Marxist, pro-leftist and anti-government and anti-capitalism. Corporations particularly the once stacked up with former generals lack the comprehension of the deadly Papua terror groups.”

He added both corporate leaders and populist politicians were counting on the populist agenda only to find out the electorate does not support socialism. But more importantly are the Indonesian tycoon funding separatist ideological supporters?

The Indonesian government has recently kicked out WWF out, the Philippines filed complaints against the EU for funding communist rebels and India shut down Greenpeace and threatened the Ford Foundation. A Singaporean based eco-online business used the EarthFirst! newswire for promoting the Mapuche, a local terror group setting arson to farms to force out owners. One attack two elderly, bedridden farmers burned to death inside their farm.

The democratic notion that the Papua terror groups are ‘freedom fighters’ are not merely an academic debate of splitting the proverbial hair, but a matter of what is referred the state-rule order. The mainly foreign funded NGO community world vision of what is state-ruled order and what is ‘occupied’ territory in need of ‘liberation’, is not unlike the 1960’s period of liberation war.

Maybe old narratives negotiation needs reconsiderations as the rise of an armed rebellion in Papua and terrorism, summarily execution of construction workers and prisoners is neither democratic nor benefits Indonesians.

Skilfully packaged into an environmental narrative, the liberation support for separatist groups in Papua is visible on most of the groups based throughout Asia. Mainly in Australia, now Singapore is home for questionable new left poseurs paid by the Indonesian conglomerates.

Robertsbridge and others are packed with ex and current Ford Foundation, Greenpeace and other NGOs to promote questionable causes such as Papua. Indonesian officials increasingly face a serious terror threat in the province which exploded in August 2019. The years of unchecked activism by foreign NGOs taking a toll on the social cohesion in the province.

The activists long warned the public. In an article titled Be warned, activism is changing, the author one of the activists calling the new activism, that ‘[T]hese new movements are in a sense untested, untamed beasts.’. Not so hidden threats.

Sophisticated weaponry is surfacing in the province. American made M-240 belt fed machine guns and an array of foreign and domestic weapons are in use. The groups consolidated under a high command of tribal leaders under loose command of the West Papua Liberation Army and global support through the Oslo Freedom Forum for Papua’s leaders Benny Wanda surfaced side by side with the rioters in Hong Kong.

United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP). The ULMWP was formed on 7 December 2014 in Vanuatu uniting the various faction under one group. However the military wing remains opposed and in December 2018 declared war on Indonesia.

The resource rich province is long in the cross hairs of foreign activists inspired actions. Since the regime of Bambang Yudhoyono the rise of the activists lounged both Papua and Indonesia to be a beach head for foreign activism.

“We could not do the things we do in Indonesia in any other country”, proclaimed proudly a senior Greenpeace source. The administrations of SBY and Jokowi was stacked with former and current activists with leftist leanings that triggered a debate ranging from climate justice, environmental protection and corruption case load to regurgitating foreign inspired debates about the 1965 purges of communists in Indonesia. But the neo-socialist narratives came with a cost.

Indonesian industry was shunned in the public and western markets. Studies reveal the economic damage by leftist, foreign NGO inspired action are an estimated 3-4 percent GDP. The green fantasy adopts resounding coloured socialist revolution. In the U.K. the Extinction Rebellion in the summer of 2019 was led by Marxists wanting to overthrow the U.K. government. Evidence for exporting revolution not for environmental reasons but to establish a leftist form of governance resembling the left of yesteryear.

The 2019 riots in Surabaya, Jakarta and Papua came with a loss of 31 confirmed death, vast arrests, and damages. Arson, like in Hong Kong, became the preferred tool of the resistance. In the city of Malang, Papuan protesters clashed with counter-protesters and later fans of the football club Arema Malang, with racist slurs from the counter-protesters. Five protesters were reported to be “heavily injured” and virtually all protesters were injured in some way.

The support for the separatism movement in Papua has long been a cornerstone of European and Australian Marxist groups. The TNI murders of Papuan activists did not help the Indonesian case but that contrasts with the war declaration by the Papuan groups who are using underaged child soldiers, a violations of UN laws.

NGOs claim to protect and preserve the indigenous population. This romanticized version of the new foreign colonialism overlooks the practices of forceful oral sex on young men as part of the rituals to enter manhood, high child death rates and malnourishment. Under-five mortality rate is the probability per 1,000 that a new-born baby will die before reaching age five but has been in steady declining.