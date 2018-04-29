Do not feed the Komodo dragons, authorities say

The Komodo National Park authority, based in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, has posted “do not feed” signs in the park to warn visitors.

“The signs are posted in 10 spots to remind travelers they are not allowed to feed the Komodo dragons,” said Budi Kurniawan, head of the Komodo National Park, to Antara on Tuesday.

Visitors are prohibited from giving any food to Komodo dragons, which are commonly spotted in the popular tourist spots of Loh Baru, Loh Wawu, Loh Dasami and Loh Wenci in Komodo Island and Rinca Island.

Budi said the dragons naturally hunted their prey and that if food was given by travelers it would negatively impact the dragons.

Large-sized Komodo dragons are known to mostly hunt boars, deer and horses, while smaller ones consume bugs and poultry.

Budi expressed hope that travelers would obey the no feeding signs.

“Every speedboat or cruise ship operator, guide and traveler has to be aware of the park’s rules,” he said. “We will keep monitoring travelers’ activities in the area to prevent any violations of the guidelines.” (wng)