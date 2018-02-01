Densus 88 Arrests 3 Suspected Terrorists in Temanggung

The Police`s counter-terrorism squad Densus 88 has arrested three suspected terrorists in Temanggung, Central Java, on Thursday, February 1.

The Police`s Public Information Head Brig. Gen. Muhammad Iqbal said that his institution is still conducting further investigation on them. “We have secured and are investigating them, [to find out] which ones are involved and which did not to develop the case,” he said.

The three suspects are Waluyo alias Ageng and Lukman alias Toro, a Tegal resident, and Zaenal Bengkal from Temanggung. They were arrested at around 09:00, at a wholesale grocery store.

The police secured the evidence, such as two cell phones, six flash disks, one black purse, and one handbook.

The police also confiscated a book entitled “Explanation of Islamic Cancellation”, two magazines of Ar Royyan, one Zikr book, Rp28 million cash, and two ATM cards.

Iqbal said the Temanggung Police will conduct further investigation on the evidence.