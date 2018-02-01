December 2017, Number of Foreign Tourists in Bali Decreases

The number of foreign tourists visiting Bali in December 2017 decreased by 14.16 percent compared to the previous month.

The Head of Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Suhariyanto said that during December, the visit was only 307,300 people.

“The number has decreased 14.16 percent from November 2017, which was 358,000,” he said, on Thursday, February 1.

When compared to December 2016, the decrease is quite significant which reached 29.85 percent. It was caused by travel warning from several countries.

As a result, the number of Chinese tourists which is usually occupied the first rank must be replaced by Singapore.

Throughout December 2017, the number of tourist visit from China only reached 74,968 people or 35.9% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year which was 116,961 people.

However, Suhariyanto estimated that the condition is temporary. With the Mount Agung’s stable condition, he hoped that the foreign tourists visiting Bali return to normal.