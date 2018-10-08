Death toll of Central Sulawesi catastrophe rises to 1944

Palu, Central Sulawesi — The death toll of the Central Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami rose to 1,944, the government said here on Sunday.

Col. Muh Thohir, the chief spokesman of the regional military command of Central Sulawesi, said the military unit of the army strategic command (Kostrad) found 20 bodies from below ruins of buildings in Petobo on Sunday increasing the death toll to 1,944 until 05.00 pm local time.

Thohir said the death toll could rise any time with 683 people still reported missing feared dead and 2,549 others injured.

He also said the number of evacuees reached 74,444 people and the number of houses damaged and destroyed reached 65,733 units.

He said the military soldiers were involved in the search and rescue mission and in removing the ruins of buildings.