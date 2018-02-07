Criminal Code Bill, House Discusses Article on Insults against President

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Industry and Development Affairs, Agus Hermanto, said that the parliament is still discussing about the article on contempt against the president in the revision to the Criminal Code Law. However, various possibilities can still occur because the article is still under discussion by the Special Committee (Pansus) of the Criminal Code Bill in the House.

“The Criminal Code Bill is still in the Special Committee. Everything is still being drafted so that everything still has the possibility, all possibilities. Whether it will be able to enter whether it will be rejected and so forth,” said Agus Hermanto at Nusantara III Building of Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Friday (2/2/2018).

Agus explained currently the discussion of article on insult against the president to be able to enter the Criminal Code Bill is already half way. However, until now the Special Committee has not issued a decision that will be submitted to the leaders of the House because it cannot be ascertained all the factions agree with the article.

“How can we ascertain [whether the whole faction agrees or not], since it is currently being put together, while the special committee is seriously discussing it thoroughly as well as the focus. So that any decision does not exist yet, before it is declared in plenary,” said Agus Hermanto who is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Democratic Party.

According to him, in addition to article on contempt for the president, the article of adultery is still being discussed also by the Special Committee of the Criminal Code Bill. Just like the article of contempt of the president, the article of adultery is still unclear whether to be included in the Criminal Code or not.

“It is of course what will be included in the Criminal Code. The Criminal Code will arrange the so-called adultery problem, etc. So the things that regulate it are still under discussion, again we cannot give a certainty because this is being discussed seriously, concentrated in the special committee,” explained Agus Hermanto.