Hong Kong Executive Board Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun told the Global Times on Monday that he had received a reliable source to prove that young girls had been misled into offering free sex to Hong Kong anti-government protesters.

Her comments came after she said on Monday on RTHK’s “Backchat” radio program that there were “confirmed reports” of young girls offering free sex to frontline protesters.

“I think we have confirmed that this is the right case. I am very sad for young girls who have been misled to offer free sex,” Law said during the program.

The news has caused a stir in Hong Kong and shocked those who tried to protect underage girls from being misled and exploited by radical protesters amid on going anti-government protests.

Law told the Global Times that he had been accused by netizens for spreading “rumours” since the program aired. But she said, trusted friend through someone who knew the victim a 14-year-old student, confirm the case.

They must protect themselves and avoid harassment. “People are free to decide what to believe. Prevention advice can not be wrong,” she added.

It is sex between those who agree, but having sex with a minor is a criminal offence, Law stressed. Ironically young girls under age are persuaded to believe that the protesters are “fighters”.

Recently, “confession letters” were posted on social media on several groups about a 14-year-old girl, who was suspected of being pregnant after being influenced to offer free sex to frontline protesters. The post went viral.

In other audio recordings, it has been circulating among WhatsApp groups by an anonymous woman, who said that many girls aged 13 to 14 have been told that they are “angels of revolution” and must offer free sex to entertain “fighters fighting in outside day and night. ”

Hong Kong’s demonstration has reached a sickening point. Anarchist acts are added by “brainwashing actions” to underage girls. The more shows the real character of the demonstrators, who are not only brutal to the authorities, but also have very low morale.

Apart from the claims of some parties, who suspect that all of this was done on the basis of mutual liking, but it still could not be justified, because dealing with underage girls was included as an act of paedophile that was not only dangerous, but also highly commendable. Especially giving manipulative adulation.

The thing that also makes this problem serious is, health factors. As we know, having sex with many partners can cause AIDS. And more sadly, the victims are the next generation of Hong Kong who has now been damaged by radical demonstrators.

Based on data from UNAIDS, there are 36.9 million people in various countries living with HIV and AIDS in 2017. Of the total sufferers, 1.8 million of them are children under the age of 15 years.

HIV / AIDS sufferers suffered more by women, as many as 18.2 million sufferers, while as many as 16.9 million men sufferers. And that is a concern that 25 per cent of them, around 9.9 million sufferers, do not know that they have HIV or even AIDS.

Source: CitizenDaily