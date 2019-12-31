In a matter of few hours, we all will be welcoming the Year 2020. However, hours differ from country to country, from region to region. It may be a lot of time for one part of the world to begin the New Year 2020 festivities, others could be inching towards the New Year at a faster pace.

So, do you know, which country will observe the 2020 New Year first? Or, which country in the world will be entering the Year 2020 last? Well, ideally, everyone will be celebrating at the same time only, but given that the world is separated in 24 different zones, every country will be welcoming the New Year 2020 at a different time, due to the difference in time zones.

The first countries to enter the New Year are Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati. When it is 3.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in India, these places would have already entered 2020. Almost nine hours before IST. Confused still? Well, we will clear it for you. We bring you a full list of counties and time as per IST when they enter the New Year 2020. So, Happy New Year 2020 in advance!

Usually, the grand festivities in Sydney, Australia signal the coming of the New Year. However, the reality is otherwise. It is a little known fact that two small island nations in the Pacific Ocean, i.e. Kiritimati or Christmas Island, and Kiribati, are the ones to celebrate the New Year festivities first. The second in line is New Zealand, and then comes Australia (most parts of Australia).

If you are now wondering which countries celebrate the New Year in the last are Baker Island and Howland Island – these are United States’ Minor island nations. Different parts of the US are the ones who get to celebrate the New Year festival in the last, in the context of time zones.

World New Year 2020 Time Table: Check Timings of New Year Celebrations in Different Countries as per Indian Standard Time (IST) – Date: December 31 to January 1

1530 hours or 3.30 PM – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati

1545 hours or 3.45 PM – New Zealand

1830 hours, or 6.30 PM – Most of Australia

2030 hours, or 8.30 PM – Japan, South Korea and North Korea

2130 hours, or 9.30 PM – China, Philippines, Singapore

2230 hours, or 10.30 PM – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia

2330 hours, or 11.30 PM – Bangladesh

2345 hours, or 11.45 PM – Nepal

0000 hours, or midnight – India and Sri Lanka

0030 hours, or 12.30 AM – Pakistan

0130 hours, or 1.30 AM – Azerbaijan

0200 hours, or 2.00 AM – Iran

0230 hours, or 2.30 AM – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia

0330 hours, or 3.30 AM – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities

0430 hours, or 4.30 AM – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

0530 hours, or 5.30 AM – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

0830 hours, or 8.30 AM – Most of Brazil, Argentina

0930 hours, or 9.30 AM – Most of Canada

1030 hours, or 10.30 AM – Most of USA

1730 hours, or 05.30 PM – Baker Island, Howland Island

New Year is celebrated across cultures and cut across religious lines. Add to it, the 24 different time zones, the celebrations differ furthermore. Also, a lot of communities celebrate the New Year based on lunar and solar positioning too. There are light works, fireworks, parades, feasts, and pleasantries exchanged on the occasion of New Year. The entire week, starting from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, and the New Year Day, the atmosphere is really electrifying. As New Year 2020 nears, we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy New Year once again!