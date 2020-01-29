The number of confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus has overtaken the 2003 SARS outbreak inside mainland China, as multiple countries evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak.

There are at least 6,061 confirmed cases of the virus in mainland China, including 132 deaths, and 91 confirmed cases in at least 18 other countries and territories.

China’s response: Chinese officials have effectively quarantined an estimated 60 million people by placing multiple cities under partial or full lockdown. They are now working to assist overstretched hospitals, coordinate with other countries on evacuations, and build an entirely new hospital in Wuhan within a week.

Chinese officials have effectively quarantined an estimated 60 million people by placing multiple cities under partial or full lockdown. They are now working to assist overstretched hospitals, coordinate with other countries on evacuations, and build an entirely new hospital in Wuhan within a week. Medical breakthrough: There’s no vaccine and scientists still don’t know a lot about the virus — but there has been progress. Research teams in Hong Kong and Australia have successfully grown the coronavirus from a patient sample, which will provide international laboratories with crucial information.

There’s no vaccine and scientists still don’t know a lot about the virus — but there has been progress. Research teams in Hong Kong and Australia have successfully grown the coronavirus from a patient sample, which will provide international laboratories with crucial information. How to protect yourself: Take the same preventative measures you would during flu season. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and avoid close contact with anyone showing those symptoms. Wash your hands often with soap and water, wear a surgical mask and disinfect surfaces you touch.