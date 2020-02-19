“This is a senseless act and we are shocked,” a spokeswoman from the supermarket chain said.

She added all Wellcome stores had sufficient supply of toilet rolls with regular supply coming in, as she urged customers not to bulk purchase in panic.

“A temporary shortage was caused by a sudden and unusual surge in demand. We will do our utmost to speed up replenishment in our stores until the situation stabilises,” she said.

The incident followed weeks of panic buying at supermarkets across the city after online rumours sparked fears of a shortage of essential goods, caused by the outbreak of the virus, which originated in mainland China.

Barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung believed the rolls of toilet paper could be considered valuable items given the supply issues, adding the case itself was serious.