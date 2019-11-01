Demonstrations which broke out since last June are still taking place in Hong Kong. The demonstration was triggered by a discussion of the Draft Law on Extradition by the local parliament, which many protested. According to demonstrators, the bill has the potential to castrate democracy and law in Hong Kong. One point criticized the possibility of extradition of Hong Kong prisoners or foreigners to China. Despite one group, the two countries have different ideologies.

No wonder extra tight security is imposed in the Hong Kong area, including the prohibition of wearing face masks or masks when on the streets. The local government also appealed to anyone to carry an identity, to make it easier for authorities to carry out checks.

Unfortunately, there are still residents who travel without identity. This seemingly trivial act is certainly very unfortunate. This is necessary if at any time there is an examination or rioting again. There must not be a wave of protests because there are arrests or detention of those who cannot show their identities. This event can certainly trigger another new conflict.

Recently a photo journalist, James May, was arrested by Hong Kong authorities because he refused when asked to show his identity. Identity is needed so that the authorities no longer ask individuals to remove the gas masks that cover their faces. During this time many people are reluctant to show identity and also refused when the police asked them to open a gas mask that covers the face.

Actually, the police have imposed a ban on the use of facial masks to be easily recognized. Situation like now is certainly very difficult to distinguish which people have good intentions, which ones will be provocateurs. That is why there is a ban on face covering and it is expected that everyone, both indigenous people and migrant workers, will carry an identity.

Vulnerable Infiltrated

Certainly not without reason the Hong Kong Police provide strict rules. Because the demonstrations that led to widespread chaos are detrimental to many people. The government has a duty to protect civilians from the harassment of protesters who might provoke. Not to mention the number of migrant workers from outside Hong Kong who were trapped in the riots.

The incident of violence against citizens outside Hong Kong actually happened a long time ago. Several times the violence occurred at the MRT station or in the center of the crowd just because of different dialects or racists. This is what must be avoided. Anyone certainly does not want violence and demonstrations that lead to chaos continue to occur in Hong Kong.

If the use of a mask or mask is left, it will be easier for intruders to enter and provoke. As a result there will be more civilian casualties or anyone who is innocent. This is what the government wants to avoid, so that more victims do not fall.

Harm the Public Interest

Last week the mass pro-democracy movement held another demonstration. Initially the rally took place peacefully in the Hong Kong region. However, not long ago, a solid mass broke out and the action ended in chaos. Crowds pelted police guarding Molotov cocktails and damaging public facilities. This is what worries the local government damage to public facilities will certainly harm the interests of many people.

The demonstration was later found to have taken place without permission. The reason is the police are worried that the demonstration will lead to chaos. And sure enough, the demonstration that had been held for five months ended in chaos. The police did not hesitate to release tear gas and rubber bullets to stop the masses, who continued to attack.

Seeing this situation, it is certainly expected that cooperation from parties not involved in the interests of the two parties can help the government. One way is to carry out the appeal and not use face mask, except for those on duty, such as the police.

Migrant workers can carry an identity in the form of a passport and other identities. It is intended that the police do not catch the wrong ones and of course to minimize the riots or rioting is widespread.