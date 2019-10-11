The Malaysian government will table its 2020 budget on Friday (Oct 11). While new taxes are not likely to be introduced, expectations are high for the budget to address weak palm oil and petrol prices, as well as property overhang.

In keeping the pledges shortly after coming into power, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that the hugely unpopular Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be zero-rated from the initial 6 per cent between June and August, before the Sales and Service Tax (SST) was reintroduced in September that year.

When campaigning for the May 2018 general election, Malaysia’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) promised to reduce people’s burden and implement institutional reforms.

Private consumption rose faster in the subsequent two quarters as a result of the tax holiday and purchases of big-ticket items such as passenger vehicles have soared, as consumers leapt at the opportunity to avoid paying consumption levy.

In his maiden budget speech last year, Mr Lim shared that the administration was committed a path of fiscal consolidation in order to reduce the budget deficit from 3.7 per cent in 2018 to 2.8 per cent in 2021.

Subsequently, public investment has been drastically reined in as several mega infrastructure projects were cancelled or put on hold subject to further renegotiation, following the revelation that the government’s debt, including guaranteed loans and other liabilities, had breached the RM1 trillion mark.

This Friday (Oct 11), PH will unveil Malaysia’s 2020 budget. All eyes will be on its fiscal policies and stimulus programmes for signs of which sectors will get support and how much boost the economy might enjoy.