Cloud and security will drive enterprise innovation in Indonesia

Cloud and security solutions are expected to drive the next wave of digital transformation and innovation in Indonesia, according to newly released IDC findings.

Revealed during Business Innovation Forum in Jakarta, the analyst firm revealed that cloud, security, big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) rank as the top priority technologies for enterprises in Indonesia.

Of note to channel partners, such technologies are determined as part of the digital ecosystem of enterprises.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are the two emerging technologies that are still at “exploration stage” for the local enterprises.

“Enterprises in Indonesia are becoming aware of the benefits of using digital technologies and developing digital capabilities to fast track business growth and it is exciting to see how innovation kicks in for more mature enterprises – or digitally determined enterprises,” said Mevira Munindra, head of operations at IDC Indonesia.

“The 3rd platform technologies such as cloud has become a core technology for most enterprise to develop and master its capabilities.

“Cloud is no longer a choice but a critical foundation for present and future technology innovation.”

With the constant change in customer behaviour and cost optimisation, Munindra urged enterprise to transform both business and operating models by implementing the right technologies to increasing customer and operational experience in the organisation.

According to IDC findings, more than 50 per cent of Indonesian enterprises are focusing on transforming their operating model, especially the business process, while omni-channel and information transformation are determined as next capabilities to build.

Specifically, technology spending in Indonesia is projected to hit IDR 445 trillion in 2018 with compound annual growth rate (CAPR) of 4.5 per cent (2016-2021), driven by the investment of enterprises businesses.

“In the past years, security has always been the “2nd tier” investment for organisations,” Munindra added.

“However, with growing sense of DX and adoption of 3rd platform and emerging technologies such as IoT, machine learning, AI, blockchain, the digital threats or adversities are also evolving along its way.

“This creates an urgency for enterprises to enable security to strike the right balance between innovation and risk management.”

As a result, Munindra believes that local enterprises must keep innovating, be agile to changes and be customer-driven to stay determined and compete in the market.