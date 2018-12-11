Clean sweep for Kenyans in Singapore marathon

It was a clean sweep for the Kenyan athletes in both men and women categories at this years’ edition of Singapore Marathon with the men taking the first 17 positions.

Kaptagat-based Joshua Kipkorir won the race after running in 2 hours 12 minutes and 12 seconds ahead of his compatriot Felix Kirwa who crossed the line in 2:13:43 while Andrew Kimtai sealed the podium three in 2:14:30.

Cosmas Muteti (2:15:42), Felix Kiprotich (2:16:06), Gilbert Yegon (2:16:28) and Kibet Collins (2:16:38) came in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

In the women category, former 5,000m world bronze medallist Prisca Cherono won the race clocking 2:32:12 ahead of Stella Barsosio who stopped the watch at 2:33:23 while Jane Jelagat was third after running in 2:35:38.

According to Kipkorir, he really trained hard when he was shortlisted for the race and his big dream was to win the race which finally came true.

“I’m really happy to have won this race. I had trained hard and my big fear was the former Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata who was also in the race but I was able to beat them,” he spoke to Nation Sport on phone from Singapore.

The athlete ran with the leading pack up to 11km when Felix Kiprotich closed the gap. After the 25km mark, Kipkorir decided to surge forward and there was no stopping him, racing all the way to the tape.

“It was very hot but that didn’t deter me to do well because I was determined to win the race. I surged forward after the 25km mark and there was no reaction from the athlete I was running with and I had to control my pace to the tape,” said Kipkorir a former Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon champion.