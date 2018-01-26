City to develop semipermanent building for Tanah Abang vendors

The Jakarta administration is set to develop a three-story semipermanent building on land reportedly belonging to friend of Deputy Governor Sandiaga Uno to accommodate vendors in Blok G of Tanah Abang Market, Central Jakarta, which will be renovated soon.

Sandiaga said the building would be developed using lightweight steel material and a budget of less than Rp 20 billion. When complete, it will be able to accommodate 832 vendors.

The construction might take two to three months, Sandiaga said.

“The building will be a proper one that can be used for three years,” Sandiaga said on Thursday according to kompas.com.

He added that they aimed to rejuvenate the market, which he said had failed to attract customers.

City-owned market operator PD Pasar Jaya director Jaya Arief Nasrudin has said the building would be developed on land owned by an individual named Robby Sumampow, reportedly an old friend of Sandiaga.

