Chronology of Sexual Harassment Done by National Hospital Nurse

Attorney Yudi Wibowo reported the alleged sexual harassment his wife experienced while she was being treated at the National Hospital in Surabaya. Yudi filed a report against a male nurse with the initial `J` to Surabaya Police.

According to Yudi, the sexual harassment occurred on Tuesday, January 23, when his wife was transferred from a surgery room to a recovery room.

While Yudi’s wife was half-conscious at the recovery room, the male nurse used the opportunity to sexually harass his wife multiple times. “My wife felt [the harassment], she was aware of it [taking place], she was helpless,” said Yudi at the Surabaya Police Headquarters on Thursday, January 25.

Yudi was informed about his wife’s ordeal through a Whatsapp message since he went straight to work after he accompanied his wife to the surgery room. “At first, hospital management did not admit it since I wasn’t there when it happened,” he explained.

Despite the nurse admitting guilt that was captured in a viral video, Yudi decided to press charges against the nurse. He also regretted that hospital management did not provide his wife with a female nurse.

“My wife is heartbroken, it affected her mentally, she became stressed about it. She couldn’t concentrate when talking to people. The hospital is also to blame. They should have my wife accompanied by a female nurse,” Yudi said.

The viral video shows a female patient who scolded a male nurse in a hospital room. The location was found to be the National Hospital in Surabaya.