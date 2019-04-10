Korean Air said in a statement that Cho Yang-ho, 70, died at a hospital in Los Angeles on 7 April, without providing further details.

His leadership was overshadowed by several family scandals, including the infamous “nut rage” incident.

Mr Cho, who was on trial for corruption, was ousted from the company board in March.

His son Cho Won-tae, Korean Air’s president, is expected to succeed him as chairman, the Financial Times said.

The Cho family made international headlines after a “nut rage” incident in 2014 involving Cho Hyun-ah, the eldest daughter of Cho Yang-ho.

Ms Cho ordered a plane to turn back on the runway in New York after nuts were served in a bag, not on a plate and served jail time for the incident.

His other daughter, Cho Hyun-min, allegedly splashed water in a colleague’s face during a company meeting.

Mr Cho himself was then charged with embezzlement and breach of trust in 2018. He denied all charges, but it led to his eventual ousting from the board of Korean Air in March.

The scandals reopened a national debate about Korea’s business landscape, which is dominated by family firms known as chaebols.

Cho Yang-ho was the first founding family member of any major South Korean company to be forced off a board, according to media reports.

Some saw his forced departure from the company board as a victory for those trying to curb the power of the chaebols.