Chinese top legislator meets Ecuadorean president

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno Thursday in Beijing.

Li, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China stands ready to work with Ecuador to implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, expand and deepen bilateral ties, and always remain each other’s partner.

The Chinese NPC hopes to keep in close touch with Ecuador’s National Assembly, learn from each other and enhance mutual understanding, Li said.

Moreno expressed Ecuador’s appreciation for China’s development path and achievements. He said what China had achieved not only benefitted its own people but also contributed to the common development of humanity.

Ecuador hopes the two countries become good partners of mutual benefit and cooperation, and support exchanges between the two countries’ legislative bodies, Moreno said.