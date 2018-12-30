Chinese state councilor meets SCO secretary general

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Rashid Alimov, the outgoing Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the three-year tenure of Alimov as the SCO secretary general, the organization has successfully expanded its membership, held the Qingdao summit and entered a higher stage of development, Wang said.

China is full of confidence in the future of the SCO and is ready to work with other SCO members to implement the outcomes of the Qingdao summit as well as push for further development of the SCO, he added.

The cooperation fields of the SCO have broadened and its global influence has risen in the past three years, said Alimov.

“I hope and believe that China will continue to play a positive role in promoting the development and growth of the SCO,” he said.