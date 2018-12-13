Chinese national fined RM300,000 for trespassing into Malaysian waters

A head engineer of a fishing vessel registered in Fuzhou, China, has been fined RM300,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of trespassing into Malaysian fishing waters.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), in a statement released Tuesday, said that the accused, 44-year old Tang Tuanqi, was charged and sentenced under Section 16(3) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

“He was charged and sentenced for the offence committed on Nov 25, after he had acted as the skipper of the vessel,” it said.

The MMEA added that if he failed to pay the fine, he would have to undergo a four-month prison sentence.

“The successful capture and sentencing stands as a warning to the international maritime community, including the shipping industries, not to trespass into Malaysian waters or conduct any illegal activities that go against Malaysian and international law,” it said.